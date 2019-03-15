|
Phyllis A. Esposito
July 27, 1928 - March 15, 2019
Goshen, NY
Phyllis A. Esposito, age 90, a loving mother, grandmother, and long-time resident of Goshen, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Glen Arden Heath Care Center. Phyllis and her twin sister Marion were born at home in Port Jervis on July 27, 1928 to the late Anne (Carroll) and Myron Alting. She graduated from Middletown High School and went on to get her Bachelor's Degree from American University in Washington, D.C. She was employed as an elementary school teacher in Middletown after college. During this time, she reconnected with fellow MHS graduate, Thomas C. Esposito, and they were married on July 4, 1954. She went on to help him at his business, Tom's Greenhouses in Goshen, NY as well as worked as a substitute teacher and homemaker.
Phyllis enjoyed athletics her whole life. She played basketball in college and was an avid tennis player and golfer in her later years. She also loved to play bridge, knit and was a member of St. John's Church in Goshen, and Orange County Golf Club. Mostly though, Phyllis loved spending time with her family and playing with her grandchildren by the pool.
She is predeceased by her loving husband of 43 years, Thomas. She is survived by her sister, Marion Sotelo; daughter, Carol Leibowitz; sons, Steven and wife, Katherine Esposito, and Gary and wife, Jane Esposito; grandchildren: Alison Squires (Michael), Jacob Leibowitz (Danielle), Elizabeth Karam (Alfred), Daniel Esposito (Kristin), Melissa Esposito, Emily Esposito, Thomas Esposito, and loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 17th at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. The funeral will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, March 18th at St. John the Evangelist Church, 71 Murray Ave, Goshen, NY. Burial will be at a later date in Wallkill Cemetery, Middletown.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Goshen Humane Society (goshenhumanesociety.org or 845-294-3984) as Phyllis was a life-long animal lover.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019