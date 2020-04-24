|
|
Phyllis Ann Fritzsch
May 22, 1940 - April 21, 2020
Middletown, NY
Phyllis Ann Fritzsch, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Middletown Park in the Town of Wallkill, NY. She was 79 years of age.
The daughter of the late Fred M. and Nella Huizenga, she was born on May 22, 1940 in Cawker City, KS.
Phyllis was a kindergarten teacher at the Calvary Christian Academy in Warwick, NY.
Survivors include her children: Timothy W. Fritzsch and his wife, Christy of Slate Hill, NY, Victoria Ann DeVries and her husband, Steven of Johnson, NY, Daniel W. Fritzsch and his wife, Letha of Middletown, and Steven W. Fritzsch and his wife, Marlee of Oceanside, CA; her grandchildren: Jessica, Lauren, Allison, Dale, Scott, Dennis, Sarah, Danielle, Eryn, Andrea, Eric, Kelly, Andrew and Brian; her great-grandchildren: Levi and Lydia; her siblings: Marvin Huizenga of Jackson, MI, Donald Huizenga and his wife, Julie of California, Ruth DeJong and her husband, Kenneth of Annandale, VA, and Richard Huizenga and his wife, Carla of Seattle, WA; numerous nieces and nephews. Phyllis was predeceased by her husband, William Fritzsch Jr.
Because of the current COVID-19 Pandemic, memorial services will be scheduled and announced at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY; to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020