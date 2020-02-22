|
Phyllis E. Lain
May 11, 1925 - February 18, 2020
Westtown, NY
Phyllis Lain of Kezialain Farm, Westtown NY, died peacefully at home after a long journey with Alzheimer's disease. She was married for 65 years to M. Arthur "Art" Lain III who preceded her in death in 2013.
Phyllis is survived by her six children: Martha Lain, Deborah Lain and Milton Arthur Lain IV, all of Westtown, Ty William Lain and wife Clara of Unionville NY, Stephen Lain and wife Coreen of Arroyo Grande CA and Jonathan Lain of Berkeley CA. She was also blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, in addition to a large extended family including one brother, seven brothers and sisters-in-law, and more than 30 nieces and nephews.
She was the loving family matriarch for many years. She was born in 1925 in the small western Pennsylvania town of Ridgway. After graduating from high school, she completed nurses' training at Philadelphia General Hospital and subsequently moved to New York City to work at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital. She met Art Lain (on a blind date), and after marrying him, joined him in Westtown. Together they owned and operated Kezialain Farm—the Lain family farm dating back to 1775. Phyllis resumed her nursing career once all her children were in school, working for 25 years in the nursery at Horton Hospital in Middletown. In addition to her nursing career, being a farmer's wife, and raising six children, Phyllis gave a lot of herself to her community. She was a devoted and very active member of Westtown Presbyterian Church and served as the church organist and choir member for many years. She also volunteered for many other organizations, including the Middletown State Hospital, playing the piano and leading a singing group with patients there. She was a Literacy Council tutor, teaching adults to read. She was a 4-H club leader when her children were growing up and was also active in the Minisink Valley PTA and a past PTA President. Upon retirement, she and Art were faithful volunteers for Meals on Wheels, until they were well past the age of many of the meal recipients on their route. Phyllis's special joy was travel. She and her husband traveled extensively with Elder Hostel and on their own, including a freighter voyage for their 50th anniversary that took them through the Panama Canal to New Zealand. They made several trips to Europe, and also traveled to Alaska, Hawaii, Costa Rica, Mexico, the Caribbean, and across the U.S. The people they met on their travels often ended up as friends, visiting them here in New York.
A memorial service for Phyllis will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 29 at the Westtown Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at Kezialain Farm, 29 Keziah Lane, Westtown NY 10998.
Memorial contributions in Phyllis's honor can be made to The National Parks Foundation, 1110 Vermont Ave., NW, Suite 200, Washington D.C. 20005, or Westtown Evangelical Presbyterian Church, PO Box 299, Westtown, NY 10998, or Habitat for Humanity International, 322 West Lamar St., Americus, GA 31709.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020