Phyllis J. Hillery
November 26, 1934 - January 28, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Phyllis J. Hillery, 85 of Pine Bush, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Born November 26, 1934 in Odessa, New York, she was the daughter of the late Stewart and Ruth (McKay) Thompson.
On May 7, 1955 she married James J. Hillery. They had 45 happily married years together before he passed away on August 13, 2000.
Phyllis was a stay at home Mom raising her four children with great kindness and love. She was a great cook, making everything from scratch. She made her own curtains and crocheted afghans for her family. She was a protective mother who shared her knowledge and expertise with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her favorite time of year was the Christmas holiday season spent with three of her grandchildren, Hillery, Ricky and James, baking cookies and opening presents.
After her children were grown she decided to feed other people, so she got a job with the New York State Thruway Authority, as a Prep Cook for the Hot Shops in Plattekill, New York for many happy years.
Survivors include her children, James J. Hillery III and his wife, Jeanne of Harrison, ME, Ruth E. Howard and her husband, F. Dean of Pine Bush, NY and Anne P. Secreto and her husband, Dan of Wurtsboro, NY; her nine grandchildren, Jeanine Staley and her husband, Ryan of Bridgton, ME, Nicholas Hillery and Kelsey Hillery of Harrison ME, Shane Hillery of Boston, MA, Kaitlin Hillery of Eugene, OR, Hillery Anne Mann and her husband, Michael of Pine Bush, NY, Richard T. Merring II and his girlfriend, Shaina of Wurtsboro, NY, James S. Howard and his wife, Shannon of Wurtsboro, NY, and Jessica L. Schoonmaker and her partner, Danny of New Hampton, NY; her sister, Elizabeth Barnes of Valrico, FL and 21 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by her daughter, Elizabeth Jane Hillery, and grandchild, Alyssa K. Hillery.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home, 162 S. Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, NY 12561. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Rock Hill Church of the Nazarene, 210 Katrina Falls Road, Rock Hill, NY 12775 officiated by Pastor Roy Schaffer. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Route 44/55, Gardiner, NY 12525.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Phyllis's name be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan County, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist Phyllis's family with the arrangements.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020