|
|
Phyllis Lelia Duffy
March 13, 1930 - February 11, 2020
Vails Gate, NY
Phyllis Lelia Duffy of Vails Gate, NY was born on March 13, 1930 in Newburgh, NY, passed away comfortably at home surrounded by family.
The daughter of the late Civilla Whitlow Miller and Robert Whitlow. Phyllis worded in the Newburgh Enlarge School District as a cafeteria manager for over 30 years, retired.
Phillis was a loving mom, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. She belonged to Eastern Star and help with Rainbow Girls. She enjoyed to cook: make homemade breads, Christmas cookies, canned her vegetables. Avid reader, crochet, sew, and loved her dog. Sandy.
She is survived by loving daughters: Sharon Hodge and her husband Robert and Jaime Guelberg and her husband John; and son James Duffy; grandchildren: Rebecca Hamann and her husband Gerard, Robert J. Hodge, Christopher Hodge and his Fiancé Noelle, James Mcvoy and his wife Nicole, Shawn McVoy and his Fiancé Jessica, Jessica Dunlop and her husband George, Jennifer Guelberg and Candace Tremper and boyfriend John; great grandchildren Mariah Hodge, Lily Hodge, Johnny Tremper, Austin Hamann, Killian McVoy and Bethany Dunlop; great great-granddaughter Nyla Rayford.
She was predeceased by husband James H. Duffy, and brother Richard Miller.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties.
Funeral arrangements under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home 845-562-4411.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020