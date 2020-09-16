Phyllis Lynn "Sha ne gish go kwe" Dunn
September 17, 1946 - September 9, 2020
Mayetta, KS - Formerly of Port Jervis, NY and Matamoras, PA
Phyllis Lynn "Sha ne gish go kwe" Dunn, 73, of Mayetta, KS (a long time former resident of both Port Jervis, NY and Matamoras, PA) passed away September 9, 2020 at a Topeka Hospital. She was born September 17, 1946 in Holton, the daughter of Richard "Dick" and Josie (Wamego) Pahmahmie.
Phyllis graduated from Mayetta High School in 1964 and later from Alberque Indian Nursing School as an LPN. She worked as an LPN at Topeka nursing homes, Staten Island, NY Veteran's Hospital, Sunny Side Hospital and Bon Secour in Port Jervis, NY and retired in 2008. She was a member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation.
On August 16, 1969 she married Walter William "Buddy" Dunn in Milford, PA. He preceded her in death on March 25, 2007; after 38 years of marriage.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen "Kathy Jo" Gentile (Martin) of Mayetta, KS and Nicole Hernandez (Ramon) of Scranton, PA; her son, Jeffrey Dunn (Jacqueline Viserta) of Milford, PA; her sisters, Dolly Richard (Mike) and Anita Evans (Mando) both of Mayetta, KS; her brothers, Richard Pahmahmie, Jr. (Pam), Lawrence Pahmahmie, Alan "Boney" Pahmahmie (Brenda) all of Mayetta, KS; her grandkids, Mia and Ronin Gentile, Kyler and Ramon Hernandez and Kirsten and Dominique Dunn; in-laws, Phyllis Pahmahmie of Topeka, KS, Joan Pahmanmie of Mayetta, KS, Bill and Kathleen Roberts of Hawley, PA, Patrick Dunn of Port Jervis, NY, and her dog, Zip.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Merle "Tuffy"in 1995, Roy in 2001, Albert in 2009 and Henry in 2009 and sister-in-law, Joy Pahmahmie.
Celebration of Life was held 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial at 10 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Wah wak sum Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
A family statement read:
"A real life angel left us. She was quick to smile, always intrigued by your day, and loved everyone with all of herself, no matter your flaws and imperfections. She treated everyone as family. She was so humble and touched so many in her life. Phyllis came from a little house on a prairie, for real! She was a true life princess. Had a dream to be a nurse, to help, to heal and to give comfort which she always did. Little in stature large in love. She met a man from far away, loved him. Had children of her own and was all the little ones granny. She always celebrated with you and picked you up when you were down. She saw beauty in us all, in this life and beyond. It's been said that her family is the ripple that smooths the stone but Phyllis was the river. We will miss her, remember her and learn from who she was. We will see you in the peace of our day and take comfort that you are with us when there's not. Rest easy our little bird."
We were so blessed to have known a princess
She was real not like on TV
She lived her life so humble
Just like you and me.
A real American hero
With so much love to share
Her smile was infectious
Her being was so rare
So giving and so real
A quality not found in everyone
She made you feel that you were special
So loving and so fun
We will miss her til we meet again
As she waits on the other side
But so thankful for the days we spent
On her lifelong ride