Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
401 Broadway
Monticello, NY 12701
(845) 794-4141
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:30 PM
Maryrest Cemetery Mausoleum
Mahwah, NJ
Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
Maryrest Cemetery
Phyllis M. Bonfiglio


1920 - 2020
Phyllis M. Bonfiglio Obituary
Phyllis M. Bonfiglio
August 31, 1920 - January 8, 2020
Monticello, NY
Phyllis M. Bonfiglio of Monticello, former head cook and dietician for the Christian Healthcare Center in Wyckoff, NJ passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Care Center at Sunset Lake in Liberty. She was 99.
The daughter of the late Ralph Bianciella and Rachel Prudenti Bianciella, she was born August 31, 1920 in Jersey City, NJ.
She is survived by two sons: Ralph Bonfiglio and his wife Marilyn of Monticello, and Anthony Bonfiglio and his wife Jill of Oak Ridge, NJ; two grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband, Joseph Bonfiglio; also her sister and four brothers.
At the family's request no visitation will be held. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14th at the Maryrest Cemetery Mausoleum in Mahwah, NJ with burial to follow at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a .
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
