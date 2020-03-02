|
|
Phyllis Mannese
03/12/1927 - 03/02/2020
Marlboro, NY
Phyllis S. Mannese of Marlboro, NY passed away at Vassar Brothers Hospital, Poughkeepsie on March 2, 2020. She was 92. Phyllis was born in Newburgh, NY on March 12, 1927. She was the daughter of the late Frank Merritt and Irene Casscles. Phyllis married Marshall P. Mannese who predeceased her on March 7, 2012.
Mom was a loving wife and mother, a great cook, a tireless helper on the family farm and one who served for many years as an election inspector. A wonderful woman who babysat for many local children.
Survivors include her children; Frank & Cathy Mannese of Marlboro, Irene & Frank Scaturro of Marlboro, Marcia & Richard Tubbs of Marlboro and Chris & Anthony DeFini of Highland, her grandchildren; Angelo Scaturro, Stacia Devine, Richard Tubbs, Marcy Scaturro, Daniel Tubbs, Emily DeFini, Alyssa DeFini, Jenna Manning & Eric Mannese, her great, great grandchildren; Todd Scaturro, Justin Devine, Michael Tubbs, Makenzie Tubbs, Claire Devine, Jack Manning, Lauren Tubbs & Grayson Tubbs and many nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was predeceased by her brother Frank Merritt and her sister Patricia Angeloni.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 3rd from 5pm-7:30pm at The DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro. A prayer service will start at 7:30pm at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh on Wednesday morning at 11am.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
(845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020