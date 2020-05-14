Phyllis Pagliaro
August 26, 1928 - May 12, 2020
Washingtonville, NY
Phyllis Pagliaro entered into rest on May 12, 2020 at her daughter Phyllis's home in Rock Tavern, NY. Phyllis was born in Bronx, NY to the late Herman and Catherine Beyer (Conway) Ullrich.
Mom was dearly loved by her husband Attilio. An only child, she welcomed six children and was thrilled that she was the grandmother to 17 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, reading People and the Enquirer and watching Lifetime and Hallmark movies. She was a fan of Tom Selleck which she shared with two of her grandsons. She was grateful for her family and wished that she could have spent more time with them which was difficult with many living out of state. She looked forward to her phone calls, pictures and letters from her grandchildren. We love you mom/grandma. Thank you for everything especially our love for collecting which we all share. A special thanks to Phyllis' granddaughter Katelyn who ensured grandma was taken care of and loved.
She is survived by her 5 children and their families, Arthur and Ann Pagliaro (Courtney, Jon, and Christopher) of New Windsor, NY, Catherine and Lawrence Young (Stephen, Michael, Kelly and Becky) of Chester, NY, Mary and James Feeley (Meghan, Katelyn, Emily, Mackenzie and Mary) of Gadsden, Alabama, Nancy and Richard Goodheart (Adam, Elizabeth and Molly) of West Grove, PA, and Dr Phyllis and Timothy L'Estrange (Benjamin and Sarah) of Rock Tavern, NY; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, with a great granddaughter due in June that Phyllis was eagerly anticipating. In addition to her parents and her beloved husband Attilio, she was predeceased by her daughter Ann Marie.
Phyllis' family wish to thank Lucille Mc Cambridge and Eva Roman for their friendship and support they so graciously showed our mother.
After cremation, remains to be interred with her beloved husband and daughter at a later date in Gate of Heaven, Hawthorne, NY 10532. To send a personal please visit www.Brooksfh.com.
August 26, 1928 - May 12, 2020
Washingtonville, NY
Phyllis Pagliaro entered into rest on May 12, 2020 at her daughter Phyllis's home in Rock Tavern, NY. Phyllis was born in Bronx, NY to the late Herman and Catherine Beyer (Conway) Ullrich.
Mom was dearly loved by her husband Attilio. An only child, she welcomed six children and was thrilled that she was the grandmother to 17 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, reading People and the Enquirer and watching Lifetime and Hallmark movies. She was a fan of Tom Selleck which she shared with two of her grandsons. She was grateful for her family and wished that she could have spent more time with them which was difficult with many living out of state. She looked forward to her phone calls, pictures and letters from her grandchildren. We love you mom/grandma. Thank you for everything especially our love for collecting which we all share. A special thanks to Phyllis' granddaughter Katelyn who ensured grandma was taken care of and loved.
She is survived by her 5 children and their families, Arthur and Ann Pagliaro (Courtney, Jon, and Christopher) of New Windsor, NY, Catherine and Lawrence Young (Stephen, Michael, Kelly and Becky) of Chester, NY, Mary and James Feeley (Meghan, Katelyn, Emily, Mackenzie and Mary) of Gadsden, Alabama, Nancy and Richard Goodheart (Adam, Elizabeth and Molly) of West Grove, PA, and Dr Phyllis and Timothy L'Estrange (Benjamin and Sarah) of Rock Tavern, NY; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, with a great granddaughter due in June that Phyllis was eagerly anticipating. In addition to her parents and her beloved husband Attilio, she was predeceased by her daughter Ann Marie.
Phyllis' family wish to thank Lucille Mc Cambridge and Eva Roman for their friendship and support they so graciously showed our mother.
After cremation, remains to be interred with her beloved husband and daughter at a later date in Gate of Heaven, Hawthorne, NY 10532. To send a personal please visit www.Brooksfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 14 to May 15, 2020.