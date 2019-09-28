|
Phyllis Velie
December 5, 1933 - July 18, 2019
Middletown, NY
Phyllis Velie, 85, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019 at her home, surrounded by peace and love.
Born in Middletown, NY on December 5 1933, she was the daughter of Frank and Gladys (Halcott) Guerrera.
Phyllis was a juvenile transport officer for New York State, stationed on Long Island. It was a job she truly loved. After she was hurt on the job, she moved back to Middletown to care for her mother.
She was known for her smile, her love of life, and her sense of humor. She loved to travel, going to the beach, reading and New York City. When she younger, she played the piano and sang with her brother for radio stations and the public. In her later years her loves were the TV and her chair.
She is survived by her daughter. Cheryl Velie, her son, Stephen Velie and his wife, Janet and her daughter, Tamara VanDover and her husband, David, all of Middletown, Steve Gagliano and her granddaughters and grandsons; her nephew, Frank Guerrera III of Warwick; her cousins, Nick Corbocio, David and AnnaRose Hamilton of Middletown. Linda and Bob Levitt, Nancy DeLeito of Aiken NC.
In addition of her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Frank Guerrera II and her son, Wayne Velie.
The family would like to invite family and friends to celebrate her love of life with them from 2 to 8 p.m. on October 5th at 38 Adams Ave., Middletown NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Phyllis's memory to Hiefer.org
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019