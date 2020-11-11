Pierce A. Baugh Jr.
November 8, 2020
Bloomingburg, NY
Pierce A. Baugh Jr. passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 8th. Pierce was primarily a lifelong resident of the area and spent several years in Bucks County, PA.
Pierce had a natural understanding of how almost everything mechanical works; he also had a great eye for almost any kind of design, would literally work all day on outdoor projects in the summer and plow all night during winter storms. His spirited pursuit of life led to other experiences that included managing car washes, working in manufacturing, countertop-making, paving, and masonry along with a short career in modeling.
Pierce loved the open road, riding anything on two or four wheels, sometimes on one, and once for seven miles on a bicycle with only one working pedal. An entertainer at heart, he had a great sense of humor and could make any floor a dance floor.
Everyone who knew him was familiar with his big smile, warm heart, and boundless energy. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need.
Pierce is survived by and will be deeply missed by his son, Parker; his mother, Kelli Baugh and stepfather, Michael Salma and family; his maternal grandmother, Joan MacDonald; his father, Pierce Baugh, stepmother, Kelly Stewart; his brother, Tyler, stepsiblings, Karly and Thomas Lakavitch; as well as his loving aunts uncles, seven cousins, and extended family including his son Parker's maternal grandparents, Harry and Judy Feldman of PA.
Predeceased and ready to meet him again are his maternal grandfather, Ian "Bruce" MacDonald and paternal grandparents, Pierce and Peggy Baugh.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 14 with a life celebration from 3 to 4 p.m. at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to benefit his son Parker's health, education, medical, and support needs. Checks may be made payable to Pershing, LLC FBO Parker Andrew Feldman, c/o 514 Lilac Drive, Middletown, DE 19709. NY. The family also invites those who knew and loved Pierce to share stories of him that will become part of a book for his son, Parker, please send those to Pierce Baugh, Sr., 514 Lilac Drive, Middletown, DE 19709 or post them on his Ever Loved page at https://everloved.com/life-of/pierce-baugh-jr/
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com