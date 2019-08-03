Home

Pierre R. Bazin


1960 - 2019
Pierre R. Bazin Obituary
Pierre R. Bazin
January 18, 1960 - August 2, 2019
Pompton Lakes, NJ
Pierre R. Bazin of Pompton Lakes, NJ (formerly of Weehawken, NJ) passed away on August 2, 2019 at Lenox Hill Hospital, NY, NY. He was 59 years old.
Born in Haiti on January 18, 1960, he is the son of Paul Bazin, Sr. and the late Carmelia Villard Pierre.
Pierre was a retired NYPD Detective. He most recently worked as a security officer for Gristedes in Manhattan, NY.
He was an avid photographer and loved to travel.
Pierre is survived by the mother of his daughters, Luz Cambrelen; his daughters, Jessalynna Lawrie and her husband, Rovin and Stephanie Teller and her husband, Robert of Otisville, NY; father, Paul of Warwick, NY; four grandchildren: Cassia, Aries, Annalyse and Jayden; and three brothers: Paul Bazin Jr. and his wife, Atina of Brooklyn, Burt Bazin and his wife, Venas of Clifton, NJ and Karl Bazin and girlfriend, Jitka Vesela of Jersey City, NJ.
A family statement reads "Pierre led a wonderful, adventurous life. He was a humble man who was always friendly and generous to all."
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7 at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
