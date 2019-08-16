|
Pius(Pete) Sommer
June 11, 1935 - August 07, 2019
N. Fort Myers , Florida
Pius F. (Pete) Sommer passed away peacefully on August 07, 2019 after a long illness. He was the son of Henry and Elizabeth Donahue Sommer and was born at Westchester Square Hospital, Bronx on June 11, 1935. He attended Manhattan College, NYC, as a science major. He joined IBM in 1956 as an electrical engineer and remained with them until his retirement in 1991. In retirement he worked at the Salvation Army, Fort Myers.
He is survived by his wife of 29 1/2 years, Carolyn (Lyn) Sisti-Sommer. Until her death he was married for thirty two years to Dorothy Rein. He leaves behind his children Michael (Gina) Sommer; Aurora (Trace) Sommer-Kraft; Eileen Sullivan; Joseph (Margie) Sommer; Kenneth (Tina) Sisti; and Dr. Christina (Ron) Sisti(Hernden); sixteen grandchildren; seven great grandchildren. His brothers, Thomas and Henry, preceded him in death.
He was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes, Kerhonksen, as a lector, Sunday school teacher, and an Eucharist minister for St. Mary and St. Andrew Church, Ellenville, NY. At Our Lady of Fatima, Plattekill,NY he served as a Sunday school teacher and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus. In Fort Myers he attended St Paul's and was a frequent visitor to Covenant Presbyterian Church. He was a regular contributor to The Smile Train, Childfund, St. Jude's, Christian Children's Fund, Harry Chapin Food Bank, and Covenant House.
He was a member of the Kerhonksen Rod and Gun Club and the Plattekill Rod and Gun Club. A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's in Rosendale, NY at noon, August 23rd. .
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019