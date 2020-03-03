|
Porcha Wheeler
February 7, 2020
Miami Beach, FL
A Life to be Remembered
Porcha Wheeler was born in Middletown, NY to Charrissiee Washington and the late Herman Wheeler. Porcha attended Middletown High School, later continuing her education and studies at Orange County Community College.
After her venture and courses with school were fulfilled, Porcha sought out and pursued her passions in life.
Talent and Beauty was Her The Artist, The Musician, The Entrepreneur, The Model, The Entertainer, The Intellect. These were the many roles, passions and career hats our beloved Porcha pursued and conquered.
Porcha had such a beautiful radiant energy, that was undying. She has touched the life of everyone around her, which has left us all with an internal stamp of aspiration and a forever euphoric feeling of love.
Porcha leaves memories in the hearts of so many people. She brought such joy and happiness to so many of her loved ones. She never met an enemy but always a friend. She was an angel here on earth as she is now in heaven.
She will now watch over us as we make our journeys through life and bid our time till we see her again, we love you Porcha.
Porcha leaves behind to celebrate her life and mourn her passing; her loving mother, Charrissiee Washington along with her brother, Joseph Wheeler of Middletown, NY, her sister, Charrissiee Washington-Brown along with her niece and nephew Trinity and Gabriel Nerys of Hamilton, OH and host of aunts, uncles, cousins and a multitude of friends.
I Did Not Die
Do not stand at my grave and weep;
I am not there, I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow.
I am the diamond glints on snow.
I am the sunlight on ripened grain.
I am the gentle autumn rain.
When you awaken in the morning's hush
I am the swift uplifting rush
Of quiet birds in circled flight.
I am the soft stars that shine at night.
Do not stand at my grave and cry;
I am not there, I did not die.
Visitation will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday March 6th at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY 10924. The funeral service will be held Saturday March 7, from 12 to 2 p.m. at St. Johns AUMP Church, 207 W Main Street, Goshen, NY. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Middletown, NY.
In Lieu of Flowers Memorial donations may be made in Porcha's name to a charity of ones choice.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit donovanfunerals.com.
Acknowledgement
There are those who live lives death cannot diminish. Their love radiates forever in the hearts of family and friends. We felt that love in your thoughtfulness. Thank You so much.
The family of Porcha Wheeler
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020