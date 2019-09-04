|
Prattana Kostrna
April 3, 1963 - August 31, 2019
Highland Mills, NY
After a two year courageous battle with cancer, Prattana Kostrna, 56, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh.
Prattana was born in Thailand on April 3, 1963. Prior to immigrating to the United States in 2000, Prattana worked for many years as a grade schoolteacher in Thailand. She was very much loved by her students.
On August 18, 2000, she married her loving husband, Michael Kostrna, at St. Patrick's Church in Highland Mills. Michael survives at home.
Prattana is also survived by her cherished sons, Michael and Gabriel Kostrna of Highland Mills; her mother, Siriporn (Jindrakun) Chiwawiwatsatean of Thailand; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Irene and Milan "Mike" Kostrna of Fishkill; her sister, Bunny Nawarat and her husband, Sitt of Monroe; her sister, Yaovapa of Thailand; her brothers, Ekachai and Chote of Thailand; her sister-in-law, Cindy Kostrna of Fishkill; her nephew, Tim Nawarat of Monroe; and her niece and nephew in Thailand.
Prattana was predeceased by her father, Komthai Chiwawiwatsatean.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Patrick's Church, 26 Hunter Street, Highland Mills. Interment will follow at St. Denis Cemetery in Hopewell Junction.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019