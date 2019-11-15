|
Preston Hasbrouck
April 2, 1927 - November 13, 2019
Saratoga Springs, NY
Preston Hasbrouck, 92, of Saratoga Springs, NY passed away November 13, 2019 after a long illness. The son of Milton and Helen Hasbrouck, he was born in Shawangunk, NY on April 2, 1927.
Preston served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Midway during World War II. After the war, he worked as a plumber in Virginia and Middletown, NY. He returned to the family farm and married the former Trudy Dunn in 1952. Together they ran the poultry farm and delivered fresh farm eggs to Middletown and Spring Valley, NY until 1979.
Preston and Trudy moved to Saratoga and purchased Wilton Mobile Park (Louden Oaks). After several years of hard work and dedication to their new investment, they traveled throughout the United States seeing new places and meeting new friends. After several years in South Carolina, they eventually settled in Florida. Upon Trudy's passing, Preston moved back North to be closer to family.
Preston loved working at the park with his son Gary. Whether it was a maintenance project or just adding more plants to his garden, he gave it his all well into his 80s. He also enjoyed hanging on the front porch with Gary, Jackie and the grandkids sharing a fresh, hot burger off the grill.
Preston was predeceased by his wife Trudy, brother Milton Jr., and sister Lois Simpson. Left to cherish his memory is his son Gary, daughter in-law Jackie, granddaughter Corina (Zak) King, granddaughter Lauren (Michael) Perry, grandson Aron (Beth) Courville, great-grandchildren Ethan and Lily, brother in-law Dr. Frank Simpson, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank the Saratoga Hospital D-Wing staff, Saratoga Community Hospice, Doctors Daoui, Liebers, Laddis, and Gebhard and especially the caring staff at the Saratoga Home of the Good Shepard, for their extraordinarily fine care during his time of need.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions be made to Saratoga Community Hospice at 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019