Priscilla Paz
October 5, 1962 - September 30, 2020
Middletown, NY
Priscilla "Suby" Paz passed away on September 30, 2020 in Middletown at the age of 57. The daughter of the late Louis R. Paz and Mary Jane (Skelley) Paz, she was born on October 5, 1962 in Middletown, NY.
Priscilla graduated from Middletown High School in 1980 and received her B.S. in Human Resources from Empire College. She worked for many years for Verizon in customer service in Orangeburg, NY before transferring to Columbia, South Carolina and then later to Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She was residing in Middletown for the last five years dealing with her medical issues and to be closer to her family.
During her life, Priscilla enjoyed doing many activities with her friends and family. She loved to go shopping and find a good bargain and finish the experience with a "yummy" meal. She loved family gatherings, especially ones that included dancing and lots of laughter. She especially liked any type of travel whether it was cruising or flying especially to warm destinations.
She is survived by her siblings: Patricia (Howard) Witt, Jacqueline Paz, Suzanne Paz (Mickey Scarzafava), John Paz, all of Middletown and Louis R. Paz Jr. of Kazakhstan; her nieces/nephews: Ashley and David Witt, Dominique and Dominick Scarzafava, Zachary, Alyssa, Alex, Jameson and Julian Paz; her great nephew, Knox. She is also survived by her uncle, Frank Paz and many cousins and close friends. She was predeceased by several special aunts and uncles.
The family would especially like to thank Dr. Rohmer and the staff at the Fresenius Dialysis Center for all their support and help over the last few years. Also, we would like to thank the staff at Park Manor, especially Morgan, for their care and compassion.
Memorial contributions in Priscilla's name may be made to the charity of one's choice
. As per Priscilla's request, there will be no immediate services. A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date. One of her final wishes was that everyone votes this November for Biden/Harris.
