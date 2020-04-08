|
|
Queen Elizabeth Jones
February 19, 1951 - April 6, 2020
Monticello, NY
Queen Elizabeth Jones, who was affectionally known as Queenie or Ann, peacefully took her journey home to be with God and her twin sister, Queen Ester 'Judy' Webster on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Catskill Regional Medical Center. She was 69.
Queenie was born February 19, 1951 in Orangeburg, SC to Inez Wallace whom she was predeceased by.
To those that knew Queen, knew she had a unique personality that was adored by many. She touched many lives with her generosity and passion for life. Queenie loved to cook her southern meals for family and friends, especially on Sundays and Holidays. Queen also enjoyed listening to music, dancing, talking to her friends and family, playing numbers, and going to the casino.
Family was very important to Queen as she spent much time with them. Queen is survived by her children, Maceo Jones, Tonja Jones, Carlton 'Doug' Smith, and Shire Mucherson all of Monticello. Queen is also survived by her grandson, Jadin Williams of Monticello whom she loved dearly. Queen also leaves behind her siblings, Willie Mae Wallace, Mary Ann Wallace, Lois Bannerman, Anna Gray, Beatrice Wallace, Lenora Seabrooks, Howard Seabrooks, Charles Gray, Steven Wallace, Stanley (Kay) Gray, and Daniel Gray, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her. Although we loved her, God loved her best as he whispered in her ear, come home Queen and take your rest.
Due to the current health crisis, Queenie's funeral and burial will be held privately for the immediate family, and burial will be at the Rock Ridge Cemetery in Monticello, NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020