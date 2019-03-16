|
Quessie Powell-Page
November 8, 1914 - March 13, 2019
Newburgh, NY
On March 13, 2019 in the comfort of her love ones, Mrs. Quessie Powell-Page "Aunt Quessie" or "Ma Page", embraced death and took on the mantle of immorality in Christ. She was born on November 8, 1914 to the union of Jeremiah and Edna Grainger Powell in Robeson Co., NC. She married the love of her life, Walter Page on September 14, 1940; after their marriage they moved to Newburgh, NY in the early 1940s.
She was a retired hat tailor and started her own babysitting business in her home at 212 N. Miller Street. All children and adults knew her and her husband as "Ma Page" and "Daddy Page".
Quessie accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Greenville Baptist Church, in Fairmount, NC. She later joined Ebenezer Baptist Church of Newburgh, NY under the leadership of Rev. Young. Quessie was a faithful and devoted member of Ebenezer Baptist Church until her health begin to fail. She served on; The Nurses Unit and the Missionary Board.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved niece, Margie Cureton and great-niece, Joy Pittman of Newburgh, NY; three Godchildren: Rochelle Stanley of Dubai, William Stanley II of Charlotte, NC and Wayne Stanley of Denver, NC and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She is predeceased by her husband, Walter Page; parents, Jerimiah and Edna Grainger Powell; three brothers: Wilma Powell, Dennis Powell, and Nehemiah Powell; four sisters: Naomi Powell, Evergreen Powell-Stackhouse, Emzie Powell-Pittman and Verna Powell.
Mrs. Page will lay in repose from 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 20th at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 76 First St, Newburgh NY. Funeral Service 11 a.m. at the church. Rev. Dr. Bruce Davis Sr. officiating, Pastor Vanessa Lesane House of Prayer, Newburgh NY, eulogist. Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middlehope, NY.
Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best". Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019