Rafael G. Almodovar
April 30, 1941 - April 9, 2019
Liberty, NY
Rafael G. Almodovar of Liberty passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Achieve Rehab and Nursing. He was 77.
He was the son of the late Osasio Almodovar and Victoria Garcia, born on April 30, 1941 in Guanicia Puerto Rico.
Rafael was a long-time resident of Sullivan County and worked for many years as a yardman at Fallsburg Lumber. He loved trying new things and was always looking for new adventures. He enjoyed nature and was always active. He was a true family guy and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and would give the shirt of his back to anyone in need. He will be deeply missed by everyone that knew and loved him.
He is survived by his daughter, Annette Casiano of Liberty; his sons: Pete Quick and his wife, of South Fallsburg, Grieg Quick and his wife, of Loch Sheldrake, his grandchildren: Joshua Casiano, Faustino Casiano, and Alexeca Almodovar all of Liberty, and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
He was predeceased by his wife, Charlotte Almodovar; his son, Rafael Almodovar Jr.; his daughter, Susan L Almodovar.
Visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 13th at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home 275 South Main St., Liberty, NY 12754 also from 11 a.m.to1 p.m. on Sunday, April 14th at the funeral home. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 1 p.m. with Rev. Walter Haff officiating. Interment will follow at Hudson Cemetery Neversink, NY.
Arrangements were under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information please call 845-292-7160 or visit wwwcolonialramsayfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019