Harris Funeral Home
Railroad Ave
Roscoe, NY 12776
(607) 498-4929
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home
Railroad Ave
Roscoe, NY 12776
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
Highland Ave
Roscoe, NY
1935 - 2020
Raimondo Aiello Obituary
Raimondo Aiello
October 1, 1935 - February 28, 2020
Roscoe, NY
Raimondo Aiello of Roscoe, NY, the owner of Raimondo's Italian Restaurant, Roscoe, NY and a long time area resident, died Friday, February 28, 2020 at Catskill Reginal Medical Center, Harris, NY. He was 84.
The son of the late Calogero and Antonina Signorelli Aiello, he was born October 1, 1935 in Partanna, Sicily.
Raimondo will be remembered as a hardworking, family man.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 60 years, Maria Marchese Aiello, at home; one son, Charlie Aiello and his wife, Anna of Roscoe, NY; one daughter, Antonina Aiello-DiVita and her husband, Fortunato of Roscoe, NY; one sister-in-law, Josephine Aiello of Whitney Point, NY; seven grandchildren: Alexandria, Raymond, Michael, Daniel, Marco, Angelica, and Marinella.
Raimondo was the last of nine siblings; he was predeceased by, Giuseppina Aiello Randazo, Salvatore Aiello, Vincenza Aiello Luppino, Francesca Aiello Gioia, Elizabeth Aiello Ferrucio, Gaetano Aiello, Antonia Aiello Gioia, and Vito Aiello.
Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 4th in the Harris Funeral Home, Railroad Ave. Roscoe, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 5th in the Gate of Heaven Church, Highland Ave., Roscoe, NY. Father Anthony David will officiate. Burial will be in the Riverview Cemetery, Roscoe, NY.
Memorial contributions in Raimondo's name may be made to the Roscoe-Rockland Fire Department, PO Box 401, Roscoe, NY 12776.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, Railroad Ave. Roscoe, NY. 607-498-4929 or 845-439-5200 www.Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
