Ralph A. Filocco
October 9, 1937 - December 2, 2019
Marlboro, New York
Ralph A. Filocco, 82, a retired toll switchman with Verizon, entered eternal rest on Monday, December 2, 2019. The son of the late Anthony and Mary (Potente) Filocco he was born on October, 9 1937 in Newburgh.
Ralph was a wonderful husband, caring father, father-in-law, and grandfather. His love for hunting and fishing was only rivaled by his love for his family. He had an insatiable thirst for knowledge and took pride in his joy of learning and his ability to repair everything and anything. If Ralph couldn't fix it, it couldn't be fixed. He will surely be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Ralph was a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy class of 1956. He also received extensive military training in electronics and communications during his time in the United States Navy and Naval Reserves where he served from 1956-1967, as well as schooling in his field with Verizon throughout his 30 year career. After retirement Ralph enjoyed being a part time member of the Best Buy Geek Squad.
He was a member of ARRL (Amateur radio), Mt. Beacon Radio Club, Black Rock Fish and Game club, the NRA, and the Telephone Pioneers.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife, Marianne Filocco; their children: Paul Mucci (Corey) of Marlboro, Lisa Cracolici (Nick) of Marlboro, and Devin Filocco (Stella) of Buchanan; and his grandchildren: Vincent, Ava, Thomas, Sadie, and Paul Mucci, Anthony Cracolici, and Frankie Filocco.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, December 6 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave, Newburgh. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m., Saturday, December 7 at Sacred Heart Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ralph's name may be made to Boy's Town, Veteran's Affairs, or Sloan Kettering. To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561- 8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019