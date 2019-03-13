|
|
Ralph A. Striano
December 28, 1919 - March 12, 2019
Wurtsboro, NY
Ralph Anthony Striano of Wurtsboro passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Middletown Park Manor at the age of 99.
He was born in Brooklyn, the 4th son of Joseph Striano and Gaetana (Porchio) Striano, and served in the U.S. Army during World War II from Feb. 1942 until his honorable discharge in September 1945 in the European-African-Mediterranean theatre as technician fifth grade – 845th engineer aviation battalion. In October 1945 Ralph opened "V&R Service, Inc.", an automobile repair shop with his brother, Vincent. On April 28, 1946 Ralph married Margarete Rademacher.
A member of St. Joseph's Church in Wurtsboro, he was a Eucharistic Minister, head usher and plant manager, and past president of the Holy Name Society. He was a life member of the Mamakating VFW - Shawanga Mtn. Post #4947. He loved design and wood working and did several pieces for the church. Ralph was always ready to help out and give a hand to anyone in need.
A loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, he is survived by his wife of 73 years, Margarete; son, Donald and his wife, Kate of Sandy Hook, CT; grandson, Keith and his wife, Danielle of Englishtown, NJ; grandson, Benjamin and Michelle Serock of Woodbury, CT; great grandchildren, Gabriella and Nicholas; and a brother, Anthony of Staten Island.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 14 at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 111 Sullivan St. in Wurtsboro. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 15 at St. Joseph's Church, 180 Sullivan St. in Wurtsboro with Fr. Peter Madori officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at the St. Joseph's Cemetery in Wurtsboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph's Church, P.O. Box 277, Wurtsboro, NY 12790 or to a .
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019