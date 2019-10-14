|
|
Ralph Anthony Montoya, Jr.
October 13, 1960 - October 13, 2019
Matamoras, PA
Ralph Anthony Montoya, Jr., 59, of Matamoras, PA, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at home. He was a PGA Golf Professional for twenty plus years and was Head Golf Professional at Port Jervis Country Club, Port Jervis, NY. Ralph enjoyed gardening, cooking and all sports.
The son of Ralph Montoya, Sr. and Maryan Smith, he was born October 13, 1960 in Mineola, NY. He was married to Debra Celeste (Newsome) Montoya.
Ralph leaves behind his wife, Celeste; sons, Seve Tyler Montoya, Niklaus Rhys Montoya and Ralph Anthony Montoya, III; his mother, Maryan Schlaefer and her husband, Doug; father, Ralph Montoya, Sr. and his wife, Barbara; sisters, Kimberly Russell, Lexie Montoya, and Marci Montoya and brothers, Paul Montoya and Scott Montoya.
Family will receive friends at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA on Friday October 18,2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Keith Raser officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice who were gracious and loving with Ralphs care in his final days (www.karenannquinlanhospice.org).
Arrangements made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com)
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019