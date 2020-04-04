|
|
Ralph B. Costanzo
July 19, 1933 - April 3, 2020
Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY
It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle Ralph B. Costanzo of Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY on April 3, 2020 at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh, New York. He was 86 years old.
The son of the late Ralph G. Costanzo and Mary (Santomassino) Costanzo, Ralph was born on July 19, 1933 in the Bronx, NY.
Ralph graduated from Gompers High School and joined the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict 1952-1956. He proudly served on the Submarine USS ODAX-SS484. Later he belonged to the SubVets Association.
Ralph was employed as a draftsman by The Wall Street Journal. Through this job he worked at Kodak in Rochester, NY on drawings for space flights.
In 1961 he married his loving and devoted wife, Lucille Cavallo. He told her the day he met her he was going to marry her. Together they had three children in the Bronx. In 1969 their family moved to Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY at the urging of Lucille's brother Tony Cavallo. Cornwall-On-Hudson became home and they all enjoyed country living. The Costanzo's and Cavallo's grew up as one and enjoyed special occasions and holidays together.
After working as a draftsman Ralph became a New York City Fireman at Engine 88 Belmont Ave /Arthur Ave., Bronx, New York, which was a job that he loved so much and retired from. He made us proud to be among the bravest! He was also a Trustee of the Columbia Association and a member of the FDNY Holy Name Society.
Ralph was an active, honored member of the American Legion Post 1796 and cherished many wonderful friendships there. For many years he was a member of the Lions Club. Ralph enjoyed playing racquetball for almost 25 years at Gold's Gym and always stayed in good shape. He had a great sense of humor and always wanted to leave people laughing. He loved fishing in Montauk, having a garden, and keeping his lawn with precision and every attention to detail. Following the Yankees was also another favorite pastime of his. Ralph often spoke about how he raced pigeons in his younger years as a hobby too.
Ralph was a parishioner of St. Marianne Cope/St. Thomas Church Parish.
A family statement reads: "Our family will never be able to express the sorrow and loss of our husband, dad, and Poppa. He ALWAYS did everything for his three children that made them the people they are today. How do we let go, and how do we gather up the fragments of our broken hearts? Listen closely Ralph and Dad, because we will be talking to you from down here everyday....until we meet again! We love you Dad and will miss you forever! "
Ralph is survived by his loving wife, Lucille A. (Cavallo) Costanzo at home; his daughter: LeeAnn (Costanzo) Sargeant and her husband, Alan of Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY; his sons: Ronald Costanzo and his wife, Danielle of Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY and Steven Costanzo and his wife, Carla of Cornwall, NY; and his seven grandchildren: Nicholas, Natalia, Juliana, Alana Lee, Alexander, Libby, and Mia; his brother, Joseph Costanzo and his sister-in law, Betty Cavallo. Ralph will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews: Joe and Kathy Cavallo, Alicia and Ted Hughes, Tony and Kara Cavallo, Amy and Clint Barkdoll, Anthony Costanzo, Chris and Mona Costanzo, MaryAnn and John Costabile, and Joe and Laurie Costanzo, and the Krisch's; as well as many great nieces and nephews, and very close family friends.
Ralph is predeceased by his parents; sister, Roseanne and husband, Frank Krisch; and brother-in-law, Anthony Cavallo, as well as many brothers in the FDNY.
We would like to thank Dr. M. Chowdhury and St. Luke's Hospital during this difficult time.
Due to the public health concern of the coronavirus a celebration of Ralph's life will be held at a later date. An announcement will be posted. On behalf of our family thank you for your understanding and your invaluable support.
Memorial Contributions in Ralph's name may be made to the Storm King Engine Fire Company in Cornwall on Hudson, NY 12520
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020