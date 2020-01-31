Home

Quigley Bros Funeral Home Inc
337 Hudson St
Cornwall on Hudson, NY 12520
(845) 534-9424
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Quigley Bros Funeral Home Inc
337 Hudson St
Cornwall on Hudson, NY 12520
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas of Canterbury Church
340 Hudson Street
Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY
View Map
Ralph L. Bullock


1921 - 2020
Ralph L. Bullock Obituary
Ralph L. Bullock
February 8. 1921 - January 26, 2020
New Windsor, NY - Formerly of Cornwall, NY
Ralph L. Bullock, of New Windsor, NY entered into eternal rest on January 26, 2020 at his home. He was 98 years old.
The son of the late James J. Bullock and Mary J. (Toomey) Bullock, Ralph was born on February 8, 1921 in Lexington, MA.
Ralph earned his Bachelor's Degree and was a retired Chemist with GAF in Newburgh, NY. Ralph honorably and proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during World War II.
He was an active member of St. Thomas of Canterbury Church in Cornwall-On-Hudson. Ralph will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Ralph was predeceased by his loving wife: Yolanda G. (Gnocchi) Bullock. He is survived by his daughters: Denise L. Schertz of Roanoke, VA, Kathryn Clark and her fiancé William Andrews of Montgomery, NY; his son: Dennis Bullock and his wife Victoria of Syosset, NY; Four grandchildren: Matthew, Meghan, James and Paul; and his 6 great grandchildren: William, Keilan, Ronin, Amelia, Henry and Eloise. In addition to his wife, Ralph was predeceased by his sons-in-law: Dr. Gerald Schertz and Michael Clark.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, February 7th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 8th at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Inurnment with Military Honors will follow the Mass at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middle Hope, NY.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
