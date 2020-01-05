|
Ralph L. Raimond
September 27, 1927 - January 4, 2020
White Mills, PA
Ralph L. Raimond of White Mills, PA passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was 92.
He was the son of the late Frank and Francesca Cropanese Raimond, born on September 27, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY.
Ralph proudly served our country in both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army. He used his training in the military to fuel his careers throughout his life; he earned his PHD and taught at Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, He worked for the U.S. Government in many capacities; he had been a Federal Criminal Investigator, a Certified Fraud Consultant and a Licensed Private Investigator. He also spoke several languages. Ralph was a loving husband, step-father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Helen (Grispoy) Raimond, whom he married in 1996; his step-daughters, Joy and Helen Caluya; three grandchildren; nieces, Gloria Cahalan and Jane Lake (Ricky); as well as his great-niece, Tricia. He is predeceased by his sister, Rose Raimond and nephew, Peter Cahalan.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m., TODAY, Monday, January 6, 2020 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020; Fr. Billy Clark will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodbourne Reformed Cemetery.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020