Ralph Marrero
November 6, 1931 - March 3, 2019
Blooming Grove, NY
Ralph Marrero, 87, of Blooming Grove, passed away after a long illness on March 3, 2019. He was born in Bayamon, Puerto Rico on November 6, 1931 to Antonia and Rafael Marrero. He spent his youth in Manhattan and then the Bronx. He graduated from James Monroe High School in the Bronx and received a degree from New York Trade School.
Ralph started his career as a tool and die maker, became a manufacturer's agent for the machine shop trade and in 1971, founded Marrero Tool Sales Inc. and ran the company until his retirement in 2010.
Ralph enjoyed playing a variety of athletics including baseball in his youth and tennis and golf as an adult. He especially enjoyed his years of membership at the Orange County Golf Club and Orange Hollow Racquet Club. Ralph was also a fan of football (Jets and Giants) and was a passionate Yankee fan all his life.
Ralph was a lover of classical music, opera, theatre and the visual arts.
He was survived by his wife, Mary Ann; his daughter, Antonia (Joseph Bennett) in Brooklyn; his son, Alexander in Blooming Grove; his daughter, Isabelle (Frank Ryan) in Monroe; his daughter, Dorothy in Harriman; and his grandsons, Braeden and Dylan, his granddaughter, Karlie and several nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Robert.
Funeral arrangements will include a wake on Wednesday, March 6 from 4-8pm at the David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North Street, Washingtonville. The Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, March 7 at 10am at St. Mary's Church, 42 Goshen Avenue, Washingtonville, followed by internment at the Hamptonburgh Cemetery at Orange County Route 51 and Sarah Wells Trail.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 or to Soaring Eagle, c/o Mike Skaggs, P.O. Box 879, Billings, MT 59103-0879
To leave an online condolence please visit www.davidtfergusonfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019