Ralph P. Gurda
October 17, 1934 - February 11, 2019
Goshen, NY
Ralph P. Gurda of Goshen, NY entered into rest on Monday February 11, 2019. He was 84 years old.
The son of the late George and Helen Kozireski Gurda he was born on October 17, 1934 in Pine Island, NY.
Ralph was a self-employed agricultural businessman and CEO of Gurda Gardens LTD in Goshen, NY. He was a member of the Orange County Vegetable Growers Assn., honorary member of the Pulaski Fire Co., Pine Island, past member of the Warwick Valley Board of Education.
Ralph is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Mary Ann; son, Wayne Gurda and wife, Tracy; daughter, Janet Gurda, daughter, Jacalyn Gurda; grandson, Ryan Gurda; brothers, George Gurda and wife, Connie and Kenneth Gurda and wife, Kim; sisters-in-law, Ann Gurda and Helen Feagles; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Edward and Floyd Gurda.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Thursday February 14 at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 Co. Rt. 1, Pine Island, NY 10969. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday February 15 at St. Stanislaus Church, Pine Island. Burial will be held in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 14 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019