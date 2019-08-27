Home

DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
(845) 236-4300
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Cedar Hill Mausoleum
Newburgh, NY
Inurnment
Following Services
Ralph Partington Jr.


1932 - 2019
Ralph Partington Jr. Obituary
Ralph Partington, Jr.
September 26, 1932 - August 26, 2019
Marlboro, NY
Ralph F. Partington, Jr. of Marlboro, NY passed away at home on Monday, August 26, 2019. He was 86. Ralph was born in Marlboro, NY on September 26, 1932. He was the son of the late Ralph F. Partington and Cornelia Atkins.
Ralph was a United States Marine serving between 1953-1955. He worked as a Union Carpenter in New York City before retirement. Ralph was a real craftsman. He enjoyed charcoal drawing, hunting, leather working and carpentry.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Pomeroy Partington at home; his sons, Edgar and Allison Torres, Steven and Laura Markle; his daughter, Sherry and Thomas Justry; his daughter in law, Rosemarie Partington; his sister, Velda Preston; his grandchildren, Steven Markle, Edgar Torres, Brett Partington, Jr., Alicia Partington, Thomas Justry, Jr., Tyler Justry; and his great grandchildren, Madison Markle, Ricardo Martinez and Sesar Ortigoza.
He is predeceased by his son, Brett A. Partington.
Memorial Services will be held on Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. at Cedar Hill Mausoleum, Newburgh with Pastor Laurie McNeill officiating to which family and friends are invited. Inurnment of cremains to follow.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
