Ralph Ruby, Jr.
April 11, 1944 - November 23, 2020
Jonesboro, AR - Formerly of Newburgh, NY
Ralph Ruby Jr., 76 of Jonesboro, AR, passed from this life on Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Bernards Medical Center. He was born to the late Ralph Ruby Sr. and Justine Ruby Schwer in Newburgh, NY on April 11, 1944.
Ralph attended High School at Newburgh Free Academy (class of 1962) in Newburgh, NY. He earned his Associates in Applied Science at Orange County Community College. In 1969, Ralph earned his Bachelors of Science from the University of Tennessee's College of Business. He earned his Master's Degree in Business Education at the University of Tennessee in 1972 and his Doctorate in Education in 1975 from the University of Missouri.
Ralph served in the United States Navy within the Naval Air program during the Vietnam War (1965-1967). He served as a member of the Patrol Squadron 49, an anti-submarine squadron.
Ralph's teaching career started at Valley Central High School in New York. In this past August, he retired from Arkansas State University as Professor of Computer and Information Technology in the Neil Griffin College of Business. He taught for 41 years and for most of that time he was director of Business Education Program (BTECH).
Ralph was a member of the Forest Home Church of the Nazarene. He was also a member of NEARK Federal Credit Union where he served on the Board of Directors as Chairman for several years.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Paula Ruby; children, Laconya Ruby (John Mulkey), Ralph Ruby III (Shawna), and Vanessa Buckley (Bill); bonus son, Jon Michael Burroughs (Laura); grandchildren, Ralph James Ruby IV, Ryan Ruby, Brianna Buckley, Greyson Buckley, Presley Buckley; and two bonus grandsons, Beau Connell and Drake Henson.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 29 at Forest Home Church of the Nazarene under the direction of Pastor Emeritus Dr. Ken Stallings officiating. There will be a visitation immediately to follow the service.
For lasting memorials, please consider: Forest Home Church of the Nazarene, 2403 Ritter Dr., Jonesboro, AR 72401 or Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 2101 Pleasant Grove Rd., Jonesboro, AR 72401.
Online guestbook: www.emersonfuneralhome.com