Ralph S. Paukovits

December 18, 1937 - July 5, 2020

Washingtonville, NY

"Our Iron Man is gone,

He is no more,

He has traveled to a far distant shore,

He waits to be called to the gates and through the doors."

Ralph S. Paukovits, 82, of Washingtonville, NY passed away on Sunday, July 5th, 2020 at home. Ralph was born December 18th, 1937 in the Bronx. He was the son of Steven Paukovits and Elizabeth Lenart. He was the husband of Genevieve Paukovits and they were married for sixty two years.

Ralph and his parents moved to Virginia for a short period of time but eventually returned to New York City where he completed his education. He married the love of his life, Genevieve Flaherty on November 16th, 1957. Ralph, Genevieve and their children were always together, whether it be at work, on a cruise, or camping. Ralph was a loving, caring, helpful, hard working and proud man. He could fix anything mechanical. He started his own business in June 1969 which became Ralph's Motor Repair for fifty two years. He tried to overcome every trial in life including his fight with several cancers. He fought to the end and never gave up. Ralph was truly larger than life.

He is survived by his widow, Genevieve Paukovits; by his brother, Steven Paukovits and his children, Eric and wife, Colleen, Patrick and his partner, Tanya, Mathew and his wife, Leah, Andrew and his wife, Maggie and his loving daughter, Suzanne; his grandsons, Christopher, Brandon, Robert and his wife, Anne, Kenneth, Patrick, Riley, Donovan, Ethan and great grandson, Paul; his granddaughters, Alina, Natasha, Jenna and her husband, John, Brianna, Aila, Sari, Sadie, and great granddaughters, Madison Rose and Christina Anna.

Ralph is reunited with his golden retriever, Sammy and missed dearly by his Siena.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Washingtonville, NY. Interment will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Washingtonville immediately following the services.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Ferguson Funeral Home in Washingtonville, NY.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store