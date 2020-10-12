Ralph St. John Donnelly, Sr.
July 14, 1944 - October 9, 2020
Kerhonkson, NY
Ralph St. John Donnelly, Sr. of Kerhonkson, NY, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Albany Stratton VA Medical Center. He was 76 years old. Ralph was born on July 14, 1944 in Walden, NY. He was the son of the late Benjamin and Helen (Hughes) Donnelly.
Ralph was a veteran of the United States Army. He married Myrtle Hyde Donnelly on January 30, 1986 in Greenville, NY. Myrtle has since predeceased him. Ralph worked for G&H Auto Salvage in Wurstboro and Rock Hill until his health declined. His true passion in life was fishing. Ralph also enjoyed hanging around the campfire with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife and his parents, Ralph was predeceased by his brothers, Charles and Benjamin and his sisters, Shirley and Helen.
Ralph is survived by his children, RoseMarie (Joseph) De Puy Sr. of Kerhonkson, NY, Ralph Donnelly Jr. of Cochecton, NY, Cheryl (William) Dannacher of Monticello, NY, Robert (Veronica) Donnelly of Cochecton, NY, Lillian Bernas of Pennsylvania, Dianna (Thomas) Wonesky Jr. of Beach Lake, PA, Myrtle (Joseph) Quinn of Honesdale, PA; fourteen grandchildren, Ronnie (Nicole), Joseph Jr. (Dakotah), John (Raina), Haley, Thomas III, Scott, Robert Jr, Jessica, Michael, Adam, William Jr, Drew, Luke and Jax; five great grandchildren, Landon, Jackson, Skylar, Marshall and Asher. Also surviving are his siblings, William Donnelly and his wife, Nancy and Dolores Hull.
Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15th from 3 to 6 p.m. with a celebration of his life beginning at 5:30 p.m. that evening at Humiston Funeral Home, 30 42nd St., Kerhonkson.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Ralph's name to the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center, https://www.albany.va.gov/giving/index.asp
