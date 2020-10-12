1/1
Ralph St. John Donnelly Sr.
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph St. John Donnelly, Sr.
July 14, 1944 - October 9, 2020
Kerhonkson, NY
Ralph St. John Donnelly, Sr. of Kerhonkson, NY, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Albany Stratton VA Medical Center. He was 76 years old. Ralph was born on July 14, 1944 in Walden, NY. He was the son of the late Benjamin and Helen (Hughes) Donnelly.
Ralph was a veteran of the United States Army. He married Myrtle Hyde Donnelly on January 30, 1986 in Greenville, NY. Myrtle has since predeceased him. Ralph worked for G&H Auto Salvage in Wurstboro and Rock Hill until his health declined. His true passion in life was fishing. Ralph also enjoyed hanging around the campfire with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife and his parents, Ralph was predeceased by his brothers, Charles and Benjamin and his sisters, Shirley and Helen.
Ralph is survived by his children, RoseMarie (Joseph) De Puy Sr. of Kerhonkson, NY, Ralph Donnelly Jr. of Cochecton, NY, Cheryl (William) Dannacher of Monticello, NY, Robert (Veronica) Donnelly of Cochecton, NY, Lillian Bernas of Pennsylvania, Dianna (Thomas) Wonesky Jr. of Beach Lake, PA, Myrtle (Joseph) Quinn of Honesdale, PA; fourteen grandchildren, Ronnie (Nicole), Joseph Jr. (Dakotah), John (Raina), Haley, Thomas III, Scott, Robert Jr, Jessica, Michael, Adam, William Jr, Drew, Luke and Jax; five great grandchildren, Landon, Jackson, Skylar, Marshall and Asher. Also surviving are his siblings, William Donnelly and his wife, Nancy and Dolores Hull.
Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15th from 3 to 6 p.m. with a celebration of his life beginning at 5:30 p.m. that evening at Humiston Funeral Home, 30 42nd St., Kerhonkson.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Ralph's name to the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center, https://www.albany.va.gov/giving/index.asp
To send a personal condolence to Ralph's family please visit www.humistonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H B Humiston Funeral Home
30 42Nd St
Kerhonkson, NY 12446
(845) 626-3331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H B Humiston Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved