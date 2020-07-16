1/1
Ralph "Big Mike" Torres
1972 - 2020
Ralph "Big Mike" Torres
November 11, 1972 - July 5, 2020
Charlotte, NC - Formerly of Newburgh, NY
Mike Torres, of Charlotte, NC, entered into eternal peace on July 5th, 2020 at home. He was 47 years old. The son of Melinda Torres and the late Ralph Torres, Mike was born on November 11th, 1972 in Newburgh, NY and raised in The Bronx. Mike had worked for many years with Mack Truck in both New York and North Carolina.
Mike was an avid NY Yankees fan and NY Giants fan no matter where he lived. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time on the lake. He will be greatly missed.
Mike is survived by his Nana Genevieve Daigle of New York; his mother, Melinda Torres of New York; his sister, Victoria Torres of New Jersey; and his brother, Kevin Northrup of Texas; as well as other family members and friends.
Mike's cremation was entrusted to McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte, NC. To leave a condolence, visit: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/charlotte-nc/ralph-torres-9250875
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, to be determined.
If you would like to make a donation in honor of Mike's memory, you may do so to The American Diabetes Association or The Make a Wish Foundation.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28212
7043346421
