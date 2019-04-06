|
|
Ralph William McKinstrie Sr.
July 20, 1942 - March 3, 2019
West Palm Beach, FL - Formerly Newburgh, NY
Ralph William McKinstrie Sr. of West Palm Beach, Florida died on March 3, 2019. He was 75 years old.
The son of the late William G. McKinstrie and the late Anna Burke McKinstrie Martin, Ralph was born July 20, 1942 in Newburgh, NY. Ralph grew up on the corner of Lander and Farrington Streets where his parents owned a grocery store until 1963. A young Ralph worked in the store and delivered groceries throughout the neighborhood with his wooden wagon. He graduated from NFA in 1960 and worked for Miron and other lumber companies for many years as a salesman and cost-estimator, even after moving to Florida in 1984.
Ralph is survived by one brother, George R. Martin III of Poughkeepsie; two sons: Dan McKinstrie of Blue Spring, MO and Ralph McKinstrie Jr. of Walden, NY; daughter, Matlida Garrison of Walden, NY and his first wife and best friend, Dianne McKinstrie of Walden, NY. Grandsons include Daniel and Ashley McKinstrie in CO and Christopher McKinstrie in CO, Matthew McKinstrie of Walden; Bill and Christine Thompson of OH, Jason and Caitlin Thompson of PA, Casey and Dora Sorg of CT, Gary Steinard, Jr. of AZ, Justin Garrison of SC, Kyle Steinard and Russell Garrison of Walden. Granddaughters include Heather McKinstrie Muller of Wallkill, Kayla Garrison of Newburgh, Kathy Thompson Caston of Florida and Karen Garrison of Walden. Ralph boasted 16 great-grandchildren.
Ralph was predeceased by his parents and step-father, George R. Martin Jr.; his sister, Heather McKinstrie Chum and brother, William Jr., both of Deltona, FL; grandson, Bryan Steinard of Walden, NY.
A Celebration-of-Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on April 27 at the Walden Baptist Church, 38 Bank St., Walden, NY.
Local arrangements are by Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019