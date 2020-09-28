Ramon Salvacion

Gordoncillo

June 3, 1937 - September 26, 2020

Capiz, Philippines

Ramon Salvacion Gordoncillo, passed away peacefully in Garnet Health Medical Center on September 26, 2020. Survived by his beloved sister, Mercedes, and grandchildren, Jamae, Jamaica, Mae, grandson, Jae, Jr., Ryan Rae, wife Joannah Rose and his mother, Ruth, and great granddaughter, Zyanna Sofia, son in law, Roy and daughter, Mae.

Ramon, with wife Marietta, migrated to the U.S. in January 2007 through their daughter Mae's petition and became a naturalized U.S citizen in September 2012.

He worked in Iloilo Mission Hospital, nursing staff reliever, a stock clerk who became a branch manager of Jalwindor Manufacturer's Inc. He then underwent training in a Security Agency for the U.S. Subic Naval Base until he retired in 1987, following his daughter Mae's leaving for New York.

He was a passionate community leader, a Kagawad, who responded to social concerns of his "barangay" for many years.

He was well-loved, made each one feel important and understood.

He enjoyed gardening, growing vegetables and sharing his produce to neighbors, mailman, and sanitation workers.

He was an avid social media fan, now he sees all even without his devices.

He was " blessed and grateful", "God gives, God takes, God provides".

His trophies are his grandchildren and his children. He has two sons in the Philippines, Rae, with Shine and Jae with Mary Rose.

He was "lolo Ramon", "Monet", "Nong Ramon" to many who have known and loved him.

A weak heart, Papa finished strong – away from the pain he so rightfully deserved.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church, 90 Euclid Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Joseph's Cemetery.



