Randall Cecil Hathaway
1949 - 2020
August 20, 1949 - August 14, 2020
Middletown, NY
Randall Cecil Hathaway, 70, of Middletown, died Friday, August 14, 2020 at Montifiore Medical Center, Bronx, NY.
Randy was born August 20, 1949 in Nyack, NY, the son of Cecil and Margaret (McCoy) Hathaway.
He was Vice President of Heart To Heart Transport, Inc., Goshen, NY.
He is survived by his lifelong friend and business partner, Carmen Padilla-Cole and her husband, William Cole, Jr. of Middletown; his uncle, Jack McCoy and his girlfriend, Pat Locker of Goshen; and numerous friends who Randy considered his friends and extended family.
Memorial Visitation will be Sunday, August 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY, with the Funeral Service at 3:30 p.m. in the Funeral Home, with Father Carl Lunden officiating.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence, visit www.donovanfunerals.com



Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home Inc
AUG
23
Funeral service
03:30 PM
Donovan Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Donovan Funeral Home Inc
82 S Church St
Goshen, NY 10924
(845) 294-6422
