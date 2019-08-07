|
Randall E. Kiriakou
October 11, 1934 - August 4, 2019
Loch Sheldrake, NY
Randall E. Kiriakou of Loch Sheldrake passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Catskill Regional Medical Center. He was 84.
He was the son of the late Harold Misner and Gertrude Freeze and his step-father, Nick Kiriakou born on October 11, 1934 in Loch Sheldrake, NY.
Randall was a lifetime member of the Loch Sheldrake Fire Department. When he was younger, he enjoyed bowling and playing poker. When he got older, he started to love trucks, fixing them driving them and everything in-between. That led to him owning and operating his own business called of Randall Kiriakou Trucking. On his free time, he enjoyed watching western movies especially John Wayne movies. He was a family man that loved to spend time with the people he loved. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Anna Kiriakou; his children: Lorelei Cook and her husband, Clayton, Randall W. Kiriakou and his significate other, Sherry, Raymond Kiriakou and his wife, Laurie; eight grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one niece and one nephew and a host of friends. He was predeceased by his daughter, Linda Kiriakou and his three siblings.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 10 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 3:30 p.m. and a Firematic service will be held on Saturday evening at 7 p.m.
Arrangements were under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information please call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019