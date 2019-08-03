Home

Randall W. Banks Sr.

Randall W. Banks Sr. Obituary
Randall W. Banks, Sr.
July 27, 1947 - July 20, 2019
Waynesboro, TN - Formerly of Middletown, NY
Randall W. Banks, Sr. died peacefully at his home in Tennessee on July 20, 2019.
Randy had a passion for his family and for helping others. He loved his children and grandchildren and cared deeply for his community. He was born in Franklin NJ, but lived and raised his family in Middletown, NY, where he was a City of Middletown Fireman for 31 years. After retiring from the fire department he moved to Waynesboro, Tennessee where he became a volunteer fireman, going on calls and offering a helping hand where he could.
He had many talents and passions. He was a skilled carpenter and an avid baseball player. One of Randy's greatest joys was racing, a hobby that became a lifestyle which he instilled into the next generations of our family.
Randy will be remembered as a stubborn, intelligent, stoic man with a heart of gold.
Randy will be forever missed and forever in our hearts.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
