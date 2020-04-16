|
Randolph Frederick Siegel
November 21, 1934 - April 12, 2020
New Paltz, NY
Randolph Frederick Siegel, 85, of New Paltz, New York, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Golden Hill Health Care Center in Kingston, New York.
Born November 21, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of the late William and Margaret (Schumacher) Siegel.
Randy attended public schools in New York City before finding his way to New Paltz State Teacher's College in 1951. While getting his degree in Educational Administration, Randy participated in varsity basketball and baseball playing for the legendary New Paltz Coach Loren "The Beaver" Campbell.
It was during his years at New Paltz College (definitely at Pat and George's) that he met his future wife, Nina Vail. After graduation they were married, prior to Randy accepting a teaching job in the Kingston Consolidated Schools.
Randy had a long career in education that included teaching six years of sixth grade, before becoming an administrator in the Wallkill School District in 1966. He worked in Wallkill as the principal of the Middle School and Plattekill elementary schools until his retirement in 1994. In retirement Randy returned to New Paltz College where he worked part time supervising student teachers.
Randy and Nina built a house in New Paltz in 1967 where they raised their two sons, Gary and Richard.
Randy loved his golf, his family, and his Brooklyn Dodgers (later the Mets) in that order.
In addition to his parents, Randy was predeceased by his wife, Nina.
Survivors include his sons, Gary Siegel and his wife, Judy of Copake, NY and Richard Siegel and his wife, Donna of Kingston, NY; his sister, Katherine Landsberk of Port Ewen, NY; four grandchildren, Eric Siegel and his wife, Heather of Fort Collins, CO; Kelly Siegel-Stechler and her husband, Ryan of Baltimore, MD, Laura Siegel of Atlanta, GA, and Mary Kate Siegel of Kingston, NY; and his great granddaughters, Anabel & Clara Siegel of Fort Collins, CO.
Services are being planned for July.
Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist Randy's family with the arrangements.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020