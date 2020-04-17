Home

Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Homes Inc
3534 Rte 55
Kauneonga Lake, NY 12749
(845) 583-5445
Randy Keeler Obituary
Randy Keeler
April 15, 2020
Grahamsville, NY
Randy Keeler, of Grahamsville, passed away unexpectedly on April 15, 2020. He was 65.
Randy was a graduate of Tri-Valley Central School in Grahamsville, NY. He went to college at Central College in Iowa where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Business. Some of Randy's interests included cooking, as he was a chef; playing golf; and watching his favorite teams, the Mets, the Giants, and the Knicks.
Randy is predeceased by his father, George Keeler, and his sisters, Terry Keeler and Bonnie O'Neill.
Randy is survived by his mother, Evelyn DeMyer and her husband, Wilson; his sisters, Kelly Thimineau and her husband, Dean, and Daydree Keeler; his brothers, Peter Keeler and his wife, Serena,and Vinny Keeler; his brother-in-law, George O'Neill; his girlfriend, Gloria; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home; for further information call 845-292-7160 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
