Randy R. Kelly
October 25, 1962 - January 9, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Randy R. Kelly of Pine Bush, passed away suddenly on January 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family, he was 57 years old.
Randy loved baseball, particularly Little League, and enjoyed being his daughter Rachel's softball coach, as well as his sons, Shane and David's All-Star coach, he loved cheering on his family! One of his greatest pleasures was vacationing on Lake Champlain with all his family and beloved friends, Chris and Robert Zigrossi. Randy had a quick wit and a nice smile. He was an amazing cook and had a fantastic ability to fix anything. He had a well-rounded knowledge of many different things and numerous talents. His contagious laughter, energy, and incredible spirit will be missed by all who knew him.
Randy is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Elizabeth Kelly; his daughters, Heather and Rachel (Depew); sons: Shane and wife Stefanie (Widera), David Tooker and wife Amber (Davis), and Robert Tooker. He is also survived by parents, Shirley and Robert Kelly of Scotchtown, and grandchildren: Victoria and Zachary Depew, Nora Grace and Quinn Louise Kelly, and Kyra Davis. Randy was predeceased by his sisters, Trisha Turner and Felicia Kelly, and previous wife, Charlene Kelly.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Randy's life will take place at 3 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Ave., Middletown NY 10940.
Arrangements have been made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc., www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020