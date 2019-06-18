|
|
Randy Storms
August 15, 1968 - April 21, 2019
Shepherd, TX
RESTING IN THE ARMS OF JESUS On Sunday, April 21, 2019, Randy Storms, of Shepherd, TX, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 50 with his loving wife, Tara, by his side at Kingwood Medical Center.
Randy was born on August 15, 1968, in Goshen, New York to Herbert and Frances (Barker) Storms. On March 18, 2005, he married the love of his life, Tara. Together they raised their son, Army Pvt. Josh Holt. A man of unshakable faith, Randy loved the Lord and made it known to everyone he met. Randy was best known for his quick wit, his sparkling eyes, his infectious smile, his kindness, his compassion and the love he had for his family and friends. Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Frances, and his brother, Edward.
Randy is survived by his loving wife, Tara, his son, Pvt. Josh, his step-father, Richard Johnson, his brothers: Robert (Edie) Storms and Floyd Storms, his sisters and step-sisters, Paula Storms, Mary Conklin, Ranaye (Eddie) Corley, Sonnymarie (Carthen) Davoren, Tonyia Kiano, Amanda (Scott) Clifton along with many nieces, nephews and cousins, all of which who held a special place in Randy's heart and life.
Memorial service will be held on June 22 from 11-12:30 visitation and service at 12:30 at The Voice of the Gospel Mission Church, 27 Fairfax Ave., Middletown, NY 10940.
