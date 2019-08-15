Home

Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
396 Main Street
Woodbourne, NY 12788
(845) 434-7363
Raul Alfonzo Nunez Obituary
Raul Alfonzo Nunez
March 16, 1976 - August 10, 2019
Liberty, NY
Raul Alfonzo Nunez of Liberty passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Walsh wellness center in Rome, NY. He was 43.
The son of Dolores De La Hoz and Rogelio Nunez, he was born on March 16, 1976 in Santiago, Dominican Republic. He was the husband of Toby Nunez whom he married on January 23, 2019.
In the past Raul was a telemarketer and in his spare time he had a passion for drawing and being a paparazzi where he met many famous people, but his biggest passion was his love for GOD.
Raul leaves behind his loving wife who cherished him so dearly; his daughter, Syreina and son, Marcos; his brother, Luis/Jaime Nunez of Union City, NJ; his sister, Leydi; four nieces and a very special nephew, Adan; his wife's children: Joseph, Michael and Jessica; and 11 grandchildren to include one special granddaughter, Sophia, whom he adored very much; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins from the U.S. as well as the Dominican Republic.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, August 18th. A funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Jorge Lopez will officiate.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
