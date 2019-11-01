|
Reverend Raymond Bagdonis, O. Carm.
Professed First Vows in the Order of Carmelites on June 14, 1982
Professed Solemn Vows on August 22, 1987, Ordained to the Priesthood on March 26, 1994
April 13, 1949 - October 30, 2019
Reverend Raymond Bagdonis, O.Carm., a member of the Order of Carmelites of the North American Province of St. Elias, died on Wednesday evening, October 30, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was 70 years old.
Father Raymond was born in Fort Bragg, North Carolina on April 13, 1949 to Alphonse and Birute Babarskaite Bagdonis. He was predeceased by his parents and one brother, Edward Bagdonis. He is survived by his brother, Simon Bagdonis and sister-in-law, Debbie.
Father Raymond professed First Vows of Obedience, Poverty and Chastity on June 14, 1982 at St. Albert's in Middletown, NY. He professed his Solemn Vows on August 22, 1987 and was ordained to the priesthood on March 26, 1994, also at St. Albert's. He graduated with a BA in Religious Studies and Philosophy from Iona College in 1981 and earned his Master's Degree in Theological Studies from Washington Theological Union in 1994.
From 1982-1983 Father Raymond taught Religion at Pope John Paul II High School in Boca Raton, Florida. He served as a Deacon and Pastoral Associate at Our Lady of the Scapular-St. Stephen's Parish in Manhattan from 1988-1991. From 1991-1994 he was the co-responsible person for the care of the elderly at St. Albert's Priory as well as Manager of the Carmelite Gift Store and Assistant at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Middletown, NY.
From 1994-2002 Father Raymond served as Parochial Vicar at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Middletown, NY and from 2002-2008 he was Parochial Vicar at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Bloomingburg, NY. Father Raymond also served as Parochial Vicar at St. Joseph Parish in Troy, NY from June 2009 to October 2009, before returning to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish as a Parochial Vicar from November 2009 to March 2012. In March 2012 Father Raymond was assigned to live in residence at St. Albert's Priory in Middletown due to declining health. In March 2017 Father Raymond took up residence at The Promenade Assisted Living Center in Middletown. In recent weeks he was moved to the Northern River View Health Center in Haverstraw, NY where he remained until his passing.
Father Raymond Bagdonis, O.Carm. was a professed member of the Carmelite Order for 37 years and celebrated his 25th Anniversary as a priest on March 26 of this year. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation is from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, November 4, with Evening Prayer at 8 p.m. at The National Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 70 Carmelite Dr., Middletown, NY 10940. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5th at The National Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Burial will follow in Carmelite Cemetery, Middletown, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Father Raymond Bagdonis, O.Carm.'s memory may be made to the Carmelite Education Fund. P.O. Box 868. Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangments are under the direction of Applebee McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillipa.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019