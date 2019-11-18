|
Raymond Bennett
December 23, 1935 - November 16, 2019
Winter Haven, FL - Formerly of Pine Island, NY
Raymond Bennett of Winter Haven, Florida, formerly of Pine Island, NY, a retired maintenance mechanic for both Ford Motor Company and General Motors Corp., entered into rest on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Winter Haven, FL. He was 83.
The son of the late Stanley Bennett and Rose Miller Bennett, he was born on December 23, 1935 in Middletown, NY.
Survivors include his daughter, Linda Tice and husband, Ray of Winter Haven, FL; son, Ray Bennett Jr. of Texas; brother, Walter Bennett and wife, Margaret of Cocoa, FL; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Irene Lisiewski Bennett and two brothers, Stanley and Edward Bennett.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 21st at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 Co. Rte.#1, Pine Island, NY.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, November 22nd at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pulaski Fire Company, PO Box 322, Pine Island, NY 10969.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019