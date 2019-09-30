|
Raymond "Tom" Blaikner
July 16, 1943 - September 29, 2019
Pine Island, NY
Raymond "Tom" Blaikner of Pine Island, NY, a retired heavy equipment operator, entered into rest on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was 76.
The son of the late Raymond G. Blaikner & Mary Jones Blaikner, he was born on July 16, 1943 in Goshen, NY.
Tom was an avid car enthusiast, especially Hot Rods and was known for his Red Model A. He was loved by many and will surely be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen Furman Blaikner; daughter, Terri Blaikner; son, Tom Blaikner (Robin); son, Ryan Blaikner (Keely); grandsons, Cole & Jack Blaikner; sister, Virginia Mapes three nieces, and several brother and sister in laws.
Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3rd from 5 to 8 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969. The Reverend Michael Barry Jr. will officiate.
Memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, October 4th at the funeral home.
Cremation burial will be held in Warwick Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pine Island Fire Dept., PO Box 159, Pine Island, NY 10969; Pine Island Volunteer Ambulance Corps., PO Box 264, Pine Island, NY 10969; or to The RJR Memorial Fund, PO Box 403, Pine Island, NY 10969.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home
To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019