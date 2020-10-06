Raymond C. Gillespie
October 16, 1931 - October 4, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Raymond C. Gillespie of Montgomery, NY, a lifetime resident of the area, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Beacon. He was 88.
The son of the late Clarence Gillespie and Anne Tompkins Gillespie, he was born October 16, 1931 in Montgomery.
Raymond was a life member of the Montgomery Fire Department, Wallkill Engine and Hose Company #2, serving as past Chief, past President and past Commissioner, as well as past trustee of the Montgomery Volunteer Fire Dept. Benevolent Assoc. He was also a life member of the OC Volunteer Fireman's Association and was a member of The American Legion Osborn-Fitzsimmons Post 521 and the Elks Lodge #1097, Middletown, and was a retired well driller.
He would have been married for 59 years on October 13Th to his wife, Virginia Reiss Gillespie.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia at home; daughter, Brenda Sierra and her husband, Mohinder Singh of Montgomery, NY; son, Randy Wasson and his wife, Susanne of Montgomery; four grandsons: David and Michael Sierra, Reese and Garrett Wasson; seven great grandchildren: Lillian, Alayna, Madelyn, Elijah and Evelyn Sierra, Collette and Everly Wasson; brother, Russell Gillespie and his wife, Gail of Montgomery; sister, Elizabeth Harris and her husband, Robert of Montgomery.
Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial contributions be made to the American Legion Osborn-Fitzsimmons Post 521, P.O. Box 1131, Montgomery, NY 12549.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com