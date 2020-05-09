Raymond Charles Aiello
1989 - 2020
Raymond Charles Aiello
March 19, 1989 - May 6, 2020
Rosceo, NY
Raymond Charles Aiello of Roscoe, NY, a lifelong resident of Sullivan County, passed away on May 6th, 2020, surrounded by family. He was 31 years old. Born on March 19th, 1989 in Harris, NY, he is the son of Calogero "Charlie" Aiello and Carolyn Matri Kavarnos.
Raymond was a graduate of Roscoe Central School and received his high school diploma in 2007. He grew up in Anawanda Lake where he discovered that fishing was his true passion and found peace whenever he was out on the water with his brother, Michael. He had a love of the land, especially gardening and landscaping, which he learned from his mother. Even as a child, Raymond showed an aptitude for building houses and repairing anything he could get his hands on. It is no surprise that he would become an excellent cook as his family owns Raimondo's Ristorante and Pizzeria, where he developed his skills, and worked every day with his father and Michael at his side.
He is survived by his parents; one sister, Alexandra Aiello; and five brothers: Michael Aiello, Daniel Aiello, Ethan Kavarnos, Mark Aiello, and Luke Kavarnos; his stepparents, James Kavarnos and Anna Maria Aiello; his nonna, Maria Aiello; his aunts, Marilyn Verderame and her husband, Lance and Antonina Di Vita and her husband, Fortunato; his uncle, Henry Matri and his wife, Marie, his uncles, Stephen and Richard Matri; his great aunt, Ruth Matrisciani; and his cousins: Matthew and Kimberly Verderame, Angelica and Marinella Di Vita, Dawn, Michael, Amy, Mark, Stephen Jr., Jessica, Paul, and Charlotte Matri, in addition to many loving extended cousins and adoring pets.
He is predeceased by his grandfather and grandmother, Mario and Ida Matri, his nonno, Raimondo Aiello, and his great-uncle, Arthur Matrisciani.
Due to the current health crisis visitation and funeral services will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, Railroad Avenue, Roscoe, NY. 607-498-4929 www.Harris-FH.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
Railroad Ave
Roscoe, NY 12776
(607) 498-4929
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
I'm sending my heartfelt condolences to Carolyn, and entire family. May Ray be at peace, and prayers for strength and comfort. Much love and hugs.
Muka 77
Friend
May 9, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Patricia Griffith
