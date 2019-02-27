|
Raymond D. Matthews
April 9, 1962 - February 26, 2019
Ellenville, NY
Raymond D. Matthews of Ellenville, NY, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Hospital. He was 56 years old. Ray was born on April 9, 1962 in Ellenville; he was the son of Ronald and Doris Matthews (Moshier).
Ray graduated from Ellenville High School in 1980. He furthered his education at the Albany College of Pharmacy where he earned his Bachelor's of Science degree in Pharmacy in 1989.
Ray was an active and caring member of the community, always giving without expectation of gain. He was a trustee of the Ellenville Central School Board and Vice Chairman of the Ellenville Regional Hospital Foundation. He was also member of the Ellenville Regional Hospital Board of Trustees and the Free and Accepted Masons.
Ray was a tinkerer, always "fixing" something with meticulous attention to detail, not timeline. As a third generation pharmacist at Matthews Pharmacy in Ellenville, his dedication and passion earned him the trust of the community.
He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Ray is survived by his wife, Aileen Matthews (Albert); their children, Jennifer Matthews and her husband, Mark Bush and Daniel Matthews and his wife, Anna; his brother, Randy Matthews and his wife, Tierney; his sister, Denise Squadrito and her husband, Tom; his grandson, Theodore Bush, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service is scheduled for 12 noon on Friday, March 1st at St. John's Memorial Episcopal Church in Ellenville. Burial will follow at Fantinekill Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in Ray's name to the Ellenville Regional Hospital Foundation, attn: Debbie Briggs, 10 Healthy Way, Ellenville, NY 12428.
Arrangements are under the guidance of Loucks Funeral Home 79 N Main St. Ellenville. To send a personal condolence to Ray's family please visit us at www.loucksfh.com
